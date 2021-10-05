India and England most balanced: Former Pakistan captain names favourites for T20 World Cup 2021

The whole cricketing fraternity is hooked onto the IPL 2021 edition at present. However, they are also eagerly waiting for the commencement of the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which will start soon after IPL 14's second and final leg -- i.e. on October 17.

The upcoming seventh edition was set to be held in Australia last year, however, the Covid-19 pandemic led to the tournament's postponement. This time around, the marquee event will be held in the UAE with as many as 16 teams participating in the showpiece tournament. Ahead of the T20 WC, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif named his tournament-favourites and also opened up on Babar Azam-led Men in Green's chances.

In an interview with PTI, Latif said: “India and England appear to be the most balanced sides in the tournament, while West Indies always remain a dangerous side." He further added, "I wouldn't write Pakistan off as if they click they could gain momentum and surprise many people."

In the last edition of the T20 WC, held in India, Daren Sammy-led West Indies had emerged on top to clinch their second title. Apart from the Windies, India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have also tasted success once in the earlier editions.

The qualifying round of the T20 WC will start from October 17 whereas the main draw of the event will kick off from October 23. For the unversed, Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies are in Pool A whereas India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan are placed in Pool B. Two teams, each, will join both the groups from the qualifiers.