HOUSEFULL! Tickets sold out for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup tie as marquee clash nears

While the IPL 2021 edition's second and final leg is underway in the UAE, the cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the forthcoming T20 World Cup to kick off from October 17. The seventh edition of the marquee event will commence from October 17 but the main round will start from October 23.

India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, i.e. Pool 2, and will lock horns with each other on October 24 at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As the blockbuster clash nears, the tickets have been sold out already. As per a report in PakPassion.net, the tickets were bought soon after they became available on the website. For the unversed, the ticket price of the Indo-Pak tie is already double of a regular match ticket, however, the insane craze led to them being sold out instantly.

ALSO READ | Don't spare them, Babar Azam: Shoaib Akhtar issues warning to New Zealand for T20 World Cup face-off after cancelling Pakistan tour

India and Pakistan have met each other in every T20 World Cup edition, barring the 2009 and 2010 editions, in England and West Indies respectively. So far, the Men in Blue have managed to beat their arch-rivals on every occasion in the T20 WC history. Leading the Men in Green 5-0, Virat Kohli-led India will start as overwhelming favourites, however, Babar Azam-led Pakistan cannot be taken lightly as they occupy the third position in ICC T20 rankings.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE | MS Dhoni's inclusion as mentor is huge boost to Virat Kohli and finishers in T20 World Cup squad: Manoj Tiwary

India and Pakistan's group also comprises New Zealand and Afghanistan whereas two other sides will join them from the qualifiers. On the other hand, Pool A comprises Australia, England, West Indies and South Africa while two more teams will also join them from the qualifying round.