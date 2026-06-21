/India-A win tri-series in Sri Lanka; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stars in final with record 11-ball fifty

India-A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself on the bigger stage. His moment came in the final against the hosts, Sri Lanka-A, on Sunday (Jun 21). Batting first in the summit clash, Sooryavanshi brought his IPL game to the table, smashing the quickest-ever fifty in all of List-A cricket in just 11 balls. His breathtaking strokeplay stunned the viewers and statisticians. Riding on his 29-ball 94, India-A clobbered 377 for nine before wrapping up Sri Lanka A on 311 to win the match by 66 runs and clinch the tri-series.

WATCH Winning Moment -

Sri Lanka A won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision Vaibhav made them regret in the end. Opening alongside Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav smashed an 11-ball fifty and inched closer to his first hundred of the tournament soon after, before departing on 94. His record-filled innings included eight sixes, 11 fours and a strike rate of 324.14. His dismissal came in the ninth over, when India-A had already scored 132 runs.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I didn't think too much, just wanted to make the most of the first 10 overs and execute what I had planned,” the Player of the Match, Sooryavanshi, said.



“There was no pressure, but I was trying to execute the plans that were not working. I talked to the coaches and worked on it in practice. Today, the plan was executed, and the result came out on its own,” he added.

WATCH Sooryavanshi's 94-run knock -

Arya got out in the next over on 39. India-A captain Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad then stitched an 84-run stand for the third wicket. A cluster of wickets late in the innings held back India-A's scoring rate, but thanks to an unbelievable cameo from Anukul Roy, who smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 15 balls, India-A posted a winning total.

India-A triumph over Sri Lanka-A

Sri Lanka lost two wickets inside the fifth over, with the third one coming in the 10th, as their scorecard read 75/3 at one stage. Sadeera Samarawickrama starred with the bat, scoring 52 off 44 balls, but fell to pace express Ashok Sharma.



Skipper Sahan Arachchige also tried his hand at saving the team’s grace, only to be dismissed by Vipraj Nigam on 19, who picked up three wickets.



Bowling all-rounder Wanuja Sahan was the hosts’ last hope, but even his 62 off 69 balls couldn’t save his team from the loss, as they were bundled out on 311, conceding the final by 66 runs and a chance to win the tri-series at home.

