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IND-A vs SL-A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history, smashes fastest List A fifty in just 11 balls

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 12:12 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 12:12 IST
IND-A vs SL-A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history, smashes fastest List A fifty in just 11 balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Photograph: (SLC)

Story highlights

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed in the tri-series final with 94 runs off 29 balls, including a rapid fifty in only 11 balls against Sri Lanka A.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history in the Tri-Nation Series final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Sunday (Jun 21) by scoring the fastest half-century ever in List A cricket. The 15-year-old had a quiet tournament before the final, with scores of 14, 44, 21 and 38. However, he delivered a stunning performance when India A were asked to bat first at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Sooryavanshi started aggressively from the opening ball, hitting boundaries and sixes with ease, while Sri Lanka A’s bowlers struggled to stop his attacking approach. One of the highlights of his innings was an over against Mohamed Shiraz in which he scored 26 runs.

He reached his fifty in just 11 balls after hitting a six over long-on, breaking a record that had stood for 20 years. At that point, his strike rate was an incredible 454.54.

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The innings was a remarkable comeback for the young batter, who had found it difficult to play freely on Dambulla’s slower pitches earlier in the tournament.

His brilliant knock ended at 94 runs from only 29 balls when Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige dismissed him, with Vijayakanth Viyaskanth taking the catch.

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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