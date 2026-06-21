/FIFA 2026: Manuel Neuer becomes most-capped goalkeeper in World Cup history

Germany’s Manuel Neuer made history by becoming the goalkeeper with the most appearances in FIFA World Cup matches. He played his 21st World Cup game during Germany’s Group E match against Ivory Coast, breaking the previous record of 20 appearances held by France’s Hugo Lloris.

In the same game, Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie scored the opening goal in the 30th minute. At 29 years and 183 days old, he became the second-oldest player from Ivory Coast to score in a World Cup. The record is still held by Didier Drogba, who scored at 32 years and 101 days in the 2010 tournament.

Before the match, Neuer announced that he will retire after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 40-year-old goalkeeper was part of Germany’s World Cup-winning team in 2014 and is now playing in his fifth consecutive World Cup as the country’s first-choice goalkeeper.

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Neuer had previously retired from international football after Germany’s quarter-final exit at Euro 2024. However, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann brought him back into the 2026 World Cup squad after his strong performances for Bayern Munich during the second half of the season.

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"I stepped back in 2024 with a good reason after a good home Euro. For me, it was the right decision. It felt right," Neuer told a press conference, as quoted by Reuters.



Neuer made his comeback in Germany's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match against Curacao, marking his return in Germany's commanding 7-1 victory.



"It would have been too much of a sporting burden for me (to have kept playing for the national team) for the last two years," he added.



"For me, it is clear that this is my last tournament. I do not plan to be there in two years time for the next Euro. In the last few days, I have dealt with the fact that these are the last games for Germany. But I want to look forward to all the games and not to any goodbye shirts," the veteran goalkeeper said.