Shafali Verma’s unbeaten half-century helped India Women to register a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (Dec 26). Chasing a modest target of 113 runs, India reached the total easily in just 13.2 overs. Shafali played a brilliant knock, scoring 79 not out from 42 balls, including 11 fours and three huge six. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed unbeaten 21 as India sealed the easy win and also the series. With this victory, India now leads the five-match T20I series 3-0.

For Sri Lanka, Kavisha Dilhari (2/18) picked up two wicket in three overs, but the rest of the bowlers struggled to trouble the Indian batters.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sri Lanka got off to a poor start, losing captain Chamari Athapaththu for just three runs. Hasini Perera (25) and Imesha Dulani (27) then steady the innings for their team. In the end, Kavisha Dilhari made 20 runs, while Kaushani Nuthyangana added 14 not out and helped their team to reach a modest total of 112 for seven wickets in 20 overs.

India’s bowlers put in a strong performance, as Renuka Singh picked up four important wickets for 21 runs in four overs, while Deepti Sharma took three wickets for 18 runs in her four overs. For her brilliant bowling performance, Renuka Singh Thakur was awarded as Player of the Match.

