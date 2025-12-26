/IND-W vs SL-W, 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma breaks Smriti's record to register 'fastest fifty'

Shafali Verma lit up the Trivandrum stadium on Friday (Dec 26) with a blistering half-century off just 24 balls against Sri Lanka Women. In doing so, she became the fastest Indian woman to reach fifty in a WT20I against Sri Lanka, breaking the record previously held jointly by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who had scored a fifty in 25 balls. Verma also continued her rich form, scoring back-to-back fifties after her unbeaten fifty in the second T20I. At the time of writing, India were 60/1 in seven overs, chasing a modest target of 113.

The young opener once again underlined why she is considered one of the most dangerous batters in women’s cricket. Coming in with clear intent, Verma attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers from the very start and ensured India never felt any pressure during the chase. Even after the early dismissal of Smriti Mandhana, Verma stayed aggressive and kept the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace.

Also read | Jeev Milkha Singh ends 13-year wait with IGPL win in Colombo

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the process, Verma also created a new world record. This was her 13th half-century in T20Is, the most by any cricketer before the age of 22 in women’s cricket. She went past Lucy Barnett of the Isle of Man, who previously held the record with 12 fifties. It was another major milestone in what has already been a remarkable career at such a young age.

Verma also joined an elite Indian club with her knock as she became only the second Indian woman to score a T20I fifty inside the powerplay, the first being her opening partner Mandhana. While Mandhana departed early, Verma made full use of the fielding restrictions, finding the boundary regularly and putting Sri Lanka on the back foot.