/Jeev Milkha Singh ends 13-year wait with IGPL win in Colombo

India’s golf icon Jeev Milkha Singh brought the inaugural season of the Indian Golf Premier League to a memorable close with a title-winning performance in Colombo, ending a long wait for silverware and giving the new tour a fitting finale. At the IGPL Invitational Sri Lanka, Jeev rolled back the years to beat a strong field at the Royal Colombo Golf Course. The 54-year-old produced a brilliant final-round effort, finishing with a six-under 65 to end the week at 15-under and clinch the title by one shot.

It was his first professional win since 2012 and a deeply emotional moment in a venue that held personal meaning for him. Starting the final round two shots behind leader Aryan Roopa Anand, Jeev showed calm and class under pressure. After a mixed start, he found his rhythm on the greens, going on a remarkable run of five straight birdies from the sixth hole. He added two more birdies later in the round and closed with steady pars to seal the win.

Aryan fought hard and finished second at 14-under after a closing 68. Needing an eagle on the final hole to force a playoff, he managed only a birdie and had to settle for second place. The win sparked emotional scenes as Jeev was surrounded by friends and family after the final putt. Speaking later, he said the victory meant a lot as Sri Lanka was where his parents’ journey together began. He added that the win was for them, calling it a special and unforgettable moment.