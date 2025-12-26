/Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli wins POTM for guiding Delhi to win with 77 in his final apperance

Virat Kohli continued his good form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with another strong knock for Delhi, as he scored a smooth 77 runs from 41 balls against Gujarat in Bengaluru on Friday (Dec 26). Delhi captain Rishabh Pant also contributed well, making 70 off 79 balls, as the team finished their innings at 254 for nine in 50 overs. For Gujarat, opener Arya Desai fought hard with 57 runs from 77 balls, but still his team could not reach the target and lost the match by seven runs. Delhi’s bowlers bowled tight lengths in the end, with Prince Yadav taking three important wickets and Ishant Sharma (2/28) chipping in wickets at crucial times. Gujarat were bowled out for 247 in 47.4 overs.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for his brilliant half-century. The win took Delhi to the top of the points table with two wins from two matches and a strong net run rate of +0.869.

This half-century came just two days after Kohli’s brilliant century against Andhra in Delhi’s opening match. In that game, he smashed 131 runs off 101 balls and helped his team to chase down the target of 299 in just 37.4 overs.