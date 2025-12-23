Shafali Verma’s unbeaten half-century helped India Women to register a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women in the second T20I of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (Dec 23). Chasing a target of 129 runs, India reached the total easily in just 11.5 overs. Shafali played a brilliant knock, scoring 69 not out from 34 balls, including 11 fours and one huge six. Jemimah Rodrigues added 26 runs, while Smriti Mandhana scored 14. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed 10 runs as India sealed the easy win. With this victory, India now lead the series 2-0.

For Sri Lanka, Kawya Kavindi (1/32), Malki Madara (1/22) and Kavisha Dilhari (1/15) picked up one wicket each, but the rest of the bowlers struggled to trouble the Indian batters.

Also Read - WPL 2026: World Cup winner Jemimah Rodrigues appointed Delhi Capitals captain

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sri Lanka got off to a poor start, losing Vishmi Gunaratne for just one run. Captain Chamari Athapaththu (31) and Hasini Perera (22) then steady the innings for their team. In the end, Harshitha Samarawickrama made 33 runs, while Kavisha Dilhari added 14 and helped their team to reach a modest total of 128 for nine wickets in 20 overs.

Also Read - England managing director Robert Key vows to investigate Noosa break drinking

India’s bowlers put in a strong performance, as Vaishnavi Sharma (2/32) and Shree Charani (2/23) took two wickets each, while Sneh Rana (1/11) and Kranti Gaud (1/21) picked up one wicket apiece.