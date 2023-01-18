IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series: Check full schedule, time, venue, squad, livestream and broadcast details

IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series Schedule: A triangular series between India Women (IND-W), South Africa Women (SA-W), and West Indies Women (WI-W) will begin on January 19 at Buffalo Park in East London. Prior to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, this tournament will enable the three sides to refine their team lineups and adjust to the South African environment. A total of 7 matches will be played in the tri-lateral series, with the final scheduled for February 2nd. All matches will be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. All details about the upcoming tri-series between India, South Africa and West Indies, including full schedule, squads, date, time, venue, livestream and broadcast channels, are given in the article.

IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series livestream and broadcast details

Star Network has reserved the rights to telecast IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series in India. So, the broadcast of the matches will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0 channels will broadcast the matches live. Disney+Hotstar app and website will livestream all IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series matches in India.

IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series full schedule, time and venue

January 19: IND Women vs. SA Women, 10:30 PM IST at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa

January 21: SA Women vs. WI Women, 6:30 PM IST at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa

January 23: IND Women vs. WI Women, 10:30 PM IST at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa

January 25: SA Women vs. WI Women, 6:30 PM IST at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa

January 28: SA Women vs. IND Women, 10:30 PM IST at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa

January 30: WI Women vs. IND Women, 6:30 PM IST at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa

February 2: TBC vs. TBC, Final, 6:30 PM IST at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa

IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series full squad

South Africa:

Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon (VC), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tebogo Macheke, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt

India:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey