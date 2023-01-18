IND-W vs SA-W Livestream: How to watch India vs South Africa match livestream for free, TV broadcast details

IND-W vs SA-W Livestream: A triangular series featuring India Women (IND-W), South Africa Women (SA-W), and West Indies Women (WI-W) will get underway on Thursday, January 19, at Buffalo Park in East London. This competition will provide the three teams a chance to fine-tune their team compositions and adapt to the South African setting before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The first match of the series will be played between India and South Africa on January 19 at Buffalo Park Stadium in East London, South Africa. The article contains all information regarding the livestream and broadcasting details of the first match of the tri-series.

IND-W vs SA-W livestream and broadcast details

Star Network has reserved the rights to telecast IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series in India. So, the broadcast of the matches will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0 channels will broadcast the matches live. Disney+Hotstar app and website will livestream all IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series matches in India.

You can watch IND-W vs SA-W match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND-W vs SA-W match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND-W vs SA-W match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

IND-W vs SA-W match full squad

South Africa:

Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon (VC), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tebogo Macheke, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt

India:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

Where will the IND-W vs SA-W match be played?

IND-W vs SA-W match will be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa.

When will IND-W vs SA-W match be played?

IND-W vs SA-W match starts on Thursday, January 19.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND-W vs SA-W match in India?