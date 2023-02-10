IND W vs PAK W T20 head-to-head: Pakistan-W stands nowhere before women in blue, here’s full track-record, H2H

IND W vs PAK W T20 head-to-head: The stage is set for much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in the Women’s World Cup 2023 on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 PM IST. It’s going to be a thrilling contest as the women in blue are desperate to settle a score with Pakistan for the loss that India encountered in the Asia cup last year. PAK-W posted an average total of 137 on the scoreboard, but India collapsed midway at a miserable score of 124. But that loss was just an aberration as India’s women cricket team has historically dominated their arch-rivals. Today, we shall take a look at the head-to-head record of the IND vs PAK rivalry, across formats and platforms!

IND W vs PAK W women’s world cup head-to-head record

IND and PAK have clashed in 6 T20 world cup matches so far. Out of these matches, India has won 4 matches while Pakistan has won the rest 2.

IND and PAK have met 4 times in the 50-over World Cup, where India has won all 4 matches.

IND W vs PAK W women’s team head-to-head rivalry

IND and PAK have met 11 times in ODI matches. Team India has won all of them, with Pakistan-W yet to win any ODI-format match against team India.

IND and PAK have clashed 13 times, out of which India won 10 matches and Pakistan 3.

IND W vs PAK W T20 record (Women’s cricket)

IND W vs PAK W T20 Highest team total: India scored 137/3 in the women’s world cup in 2018.

IND W vs PAK W T20 lowest total: Pakistan scored a mere 63 against India in the Asia cup final in 2012.

IND W vs PAK WT20 highest individual score: Mithali Raj scored an unbeaten 73 against Pakistan in Asia Cup final in 2016