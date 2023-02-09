IND-W vs PAK-W playing XI: India vs Pakistan, womens world cup 2023 fantasy tips, squad & live streaming

IND-W vs PAK-W playing XI: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup gets underway on Friday, February 10 in Cape Town with a matchup between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka. On Sunday, February 12, India will play their bitter rival Pakistan. The team led by Harmanpreet Kaur warmed up for the main event by playing two exhibition games against Australia and Bangladesh. India fell short against Australia but crushed Bangladesh by 52 runs. The Kaur-led team is now desperate to beat Pakistan to kick off the T20 World Cup campaign. India has a tremendous advantage over Pakistan because they have faced each other six times in T20 World Cups. India has been defeated by Pakistan twice while winning four times overall. The Kuar-led team has the advantage in momentum, but Pakistan also has a limited number of players who can steal the game from India. Additionally, Pakistan defeated the Kaur-led team the last time these two sides faced off in an Asia Cup match.