IND-W vs IRE-W, T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur achieves huge feat, becomes first player to feature in 150 T20Is

On Monday (February 20), Harmanpreet Kaur achieved a huge feat when India locked horns with Ireland in their last group stage match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. When skipper Harman came out for the coin toss, she became the first male or female player to play 150 T20I matches. The swashbuckling right-hander had surpassed Rohit Sharma (148), the senior Indian men's captain, in the overall list of most T20I matches played by a player during India's previous encounter, versus England, before moving past him to create history.

Most T20I matches played by a player

Harmanpreet Kaur - 150

Rohit Sharma - 148

Suzie Bates - 143

Harmanpreet made her T20I debut in 2009, against England, during the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 WC. Since then, she has featured in 150 games scoring 3,006 runs at an average of 27.83, including a solitary hundred. In the list of most runs in Women's T20Is, she features in the fourth spot. Under her, India reached the semi-finals of the 2018 edition and played the final of the 2020 edition in Australia, where the hosts won by a comprehensive margin.

During her 20-ball 13-run-knock in the India-Ireland contest, at the St George's Park, Gqeberha, Harmanpreet also became the first Indian woman to score 3,000 runs in the format. She will be eager to end the match by leading India to an easy win and confirm themselves a spot in the semi-finals.

At the coin toss, skipper Harmanpreet said, "We are going to bat first. Looks a hard and dry surface. Many of us haven't got that many runs, we need to express ourselves. Devika is playing in place of Radha. It (playing 150 T20I games) means a lot, I got an emotional message from my team-mates. Thanks to BCCI and ICC, we are able to play so many games."