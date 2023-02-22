IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final live: Watch India vs Australia women’s world cup match for free on mobile & laptop

IND-W vs. AUS-W semi-final match: India will take on defending world champions Australia, led by Meg Lanning in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in the first semi-final match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The second semi-final match will be between the hosts South Africa and England. The first semi-final will be a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2020 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Australia managed to win by a massive margin of 85 runs. The Australian side also faced India in the 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket final, the first-ever in women’s cricket, edging out Harmanpreet’s side by nine runs.

Australia is heading into the semi-final with an all-win record while India has lost one match to Group 2 toppers England, out of their four matches. India has been less than impressive in some of their wins, especially their last clash against Ireland Women, which they managed to win thanks to the DLS method.

The Women in Blue struggled with strike rotation in the series against Australia in December and even in the Tri-series that ended earlier this month. The problem has persisted as India consumed 51 and 41 dot balls in the Group 2 games against England and Ireland respectively.

Here is all the live-streaming of the upcoming match between India and Australia:

India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal Predicted 11

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

When will India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be held on Thursday, February 23.

What time will India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal get underway?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will start off at 630pm IST. The toss will take place at 6 pm.

Which channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal in India?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal in India?