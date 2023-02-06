IND-W vs AUS-W live streaming: Where to watch India women vs Australia women warm-up match live on TV & mobile

IND-W vs AUS-W live streaming: Ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2023 starting on February 10, the Indian women’s cricket team will lock horns with the Australia women team for a warm-up match on Monday. Team India’s record against the Aussies is not impressive but Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look forward to defying the trend. India Women team is aiming to get its hands over the coveted trophy for the first time. The women in blue are coming off a defeat in the T20 match against South Africa women team in the tri-series grand finale. So, this warm-up match will provide the team with an opportunity to refine their playing XI and get the mood set for the bigger challenge lying ahead.

All eyes will be on all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who won the player of the series award during the T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023. She is one among the Women in Blue's major players, along with Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet, and Renuka Thakur Singh.

IND-W vs AUS-W match live streaming, where to watch the match live?

Officially, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not revealed any information about the platform on where the match will be live-streamed! But the match is expected to go live on ICC.tv.

IND-W vs AUS-W match details

The warm-up match between India women and Australia women team will be played on Monday, February 6. The match begins at 6:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape town. Match will be live streamed on ICC.tv

