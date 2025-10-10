/Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Jaiswal century drives India as visitors toil hard on placid Delhi track

India finished day 1 (Oct 10) on a high in the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, posting 318/2 in their first innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten on 173 and skipper Shubman Gill present at the crease. It was a memorable day for Jaiswal, who smashed his seventh Test century. Sai Sudharsan narrowly missed his maiden Test century but played a brilliant 87-run knock, keeping India firmly in control. India had a solid start with an opening partnership of 58 runs before KL Rahul fell for 38, after which Sudharsan and Jaiswal added 193 runs for the second wicket. It was a challenging day for the West Indies bowlers, with only Jomel Warrican picking up two wickets, as India continued to dominate at the crease.

Earlier, Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the toss for the first time since becoming India’s Test captain and elected to bat, setting the tone for a commanding day 1. The hosts got off to a steady start, carefully negotiating the new ball on a pitch that offered pace and bounce. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened confidently, mixing watchful defence with aggressive strokes. Together, they added 58 runs for the opening wicket, though Rahul fell for 38 after left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican deceived him with flight and spin.

Sai Sudharsan came in at number three and immediately found rhythm alongside Jaiswal. The duo added 193 runs for the second wicket, keeping India firmly in control. Sudharsan played a fluent 87 before falling again to Warrican, narrowly missing his maiden Test century, while Jaiswal continued to play his style.

After Sudharsan’s dismissal, skipper Shubman Gill batted cautiously, guiding India to finish Day 1 on a high. His late partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured India ended the day strongly at 318/2 after 90 overs.