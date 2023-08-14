Ind vs WI: 'This can't be the template': Wasim Jaffer unimpressed with India's batting for T20 World Cup 2024

Hardik Pandya-led India lost the five-match T20I series to hosts West Indies with an eight-wicket loss, in Florida, on Sunday (August 13). Being 0-2 down, the Men in Blue displayed a commendable effort to level the series but were blown away by Rovman Powell-led Windies in the series decider to lose their first-ever five-match series in the format.

In the series, the likes of Yashavi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar made a mark, however, questions were raised over India's lack of batting depth. The visitors played as many as four No. 11s throughout the series and it led to Windies' series triumph eventually. In the final T20I, India lost early wickets which exposed their tail and they only managed a modest 165 for 9. In reply, West Indies made a mockery of the run-chase, finishing proceedings in 17 overs with eight wickets in hand, thanks to Brandan Kings' 85 not out and Nicholas Pooran's entertaining 47.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has been left unimpressed with India's long tail and questioned their batting preparations for next year's T20 World Cup, in West Indies and USA.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer pointed out, "Losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill within that powerplay, that was a big setback. We all know that India only bats till No. 7. The last four don’t contribute much at all. They don’t have that boundary-hitting or six-hitting ability. When you lose two to three wickets, the guys coming in can’t play freely. It adds a lot of pressure."

Jaffer further asserted, "If we are five down, the tail starts coming. That’s exactly what has happened in the games that we have lost. That is a big concern for India. The batting hasn’t clicked. Suryakumar Yadav played well, but nobody else chipped in."

"The top seven has to bat the bulk of the overs. Sometimes, when you go with that mindset, it doesn’t help you. India need to address this issue. Within 10 months’ time, India will be playing the World Cup here. This can’t be the template. Our batting needs to come till at least No. 8, possibly No. 9 - somebody who can tonk the ball," he added.

After the series loss, head coach Rahul Dravid admitted to India's lack of batting depth. He said, "I think going forward, we've got to look at certain areas in which we can get better. Finding depth in our batting has been an area we are trying to address. We are trying to do the best we possibly can but that's certainly an area we can look at, how we cannot weaken our bowling attack but ensure we have a certain amount of depth in batting."

Captain Hardik's low returns also didn't help India's cause in the series. The 29-year-old ended with 77 runs at a woeful strike-rate of 110. He struck at 77.77 with a struggling 18-ball 14 in the series finale.

