IND vs WI: Captain Hardik Pandya takes blame for series defeat, says 'I not able to finish'

India skipper Hardik Pandya has taken responsibility for the team’s embarrassing 2-3 T20I series defeat against the West Indies on Sunday, August 13. Pandya, leading the Indian side on Sunday, failed to capitalise on a good start that cost them big time. The Men in Blue only managed to score 165 and were beaten by eight wickets in the deciding contest to win the series. According to the skipper, he was not able to capitalise on the situation that condemned the defeat.

Hardik takes responsibility

"If you see, we lost that period post ten overs since I came [into bat]. I think I was not able to capitalise [on] the situation and took my time and was not able to finish. I think the boys really played well. I think, at that period when I went in, I kind of did not play exactly how it was supposed to be," Pandya said in the post-match presentation on Sunday.

The Indian skipper scored 14 runs off 18 deliveries and looked off–colour with the bat, while with the ball he gave away 32 runs in three overs. Interestingly, Hardik has scalped only five wickets during the West Indies tour while failing to deliver with the bat. With a best of unbeaten 70 in the third ODI, he has scored 169 runs in seven innings.

Despite the defeat, Hardik had wise words for youngsters who showed courage and stepped up when the team needed them the most. He was full of praise for the likes of Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal after they delivered for the side when required.

"It's very wonderful, they got heart. That is something which is very important in international cricket. You mentioned Jaiswal, Tilak, and Mukesh but every youngster who is coming up, they are showing character. They have the belief. That is something I've seen very often now. Kudos to them, for the way they came out and expressed themselves, took the responsibility. I couldn't be happier as captain that all the youngsters are coming up and putting their hands up and saying, 'you know what I got you',” Hardik added.

India’s next quest

India’s next quest takes them to Ireland where they will play in three-match T20I series under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian team will leave in two groups with one traveling from Florida and the other from Mumbai. Players part of the Ireland and West Indies tour will travel to Dublin on Tuesday, while Bumrah and Co part of the Ireland series will leave from Mumbai.

