IND vs WI Series: Yashasvi Jaiswal shares emotional moment after Test call-up, 'my father started crying'

Mumbai Ranji team’s star batter and Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and his family were seen full of emotions having been named in India’s Test squad for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. The selectors announced the squad for India’s tour of West Indies on Friday, June 23 with Jaiswal one of the uncapped players named in the squad. He will be joined by the uncapped contingent of Mukesh Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad while Navdeep Saini also made a surprise return to the Test team. Jaiswal’s father full of emotions "My father started crying. I have not yet met my mother [since the announcement], I am going to see her in some time. I was out from the morning, had a practice session as well as some other work," Jaiswal told PTI in an interview in Mumbai on Friday.

"I am feeling good, I will try to do my best. I am excited but at the same time I just want to go out and express myself."

The star batter at just 21 has taken the domestic circuit by storm and scored nine hundreds in 15 first-class matches. In that period he scored 845 runs at an average of 80.21. He did not stop there as he continued his impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season where he ended with the most runs by an uncapped Indian player.

In 14 IPL matches, Jaiswal scored 625 runs and scored the fastest fifty in IPL history in just 13 balls during the 2023 season.

"I was a little nervous, till the time you do not get to know that your name is there in the team, there are butterflies. But it is a good feeling. My preparations have been going well and I got to interact a lot with the senior players [during the WTC final]. The conversation has been very simple - to focus on my work. I learned from them that in the end, it is all about you, how you take it going forward," Jaiswal added.

The Indian team will begin its quest for glory at the Caribbean Islands on July 12 as they will look to start the next WTC campaign on a high. Rohit Sharma, despite in a poor run of form as the skipper of the side, will lead the team while Ajinkya Rahane surprisingly has been named as the deputy to his fellow Mumbaikar.

