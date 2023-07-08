IND vs WI Series: Sourav Ganguly opines on Virat, Rohit's T20I future, says 'somebody has to miss out'

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has passed his opinion on the star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after they were rested for the T20I series against West Indies. Both Virat and Rohit are not part of the Indian team in the shortest format of the game with indications of their careers already over. However, according to Ganguly the duo still has a lot to offer and is not done yet in the T20I format. India will play West Indies next month in a five-match T20I series with two matches to take place in the USA. Not the end of the road "Pick your best players, it doesn't matter who they are. In my opinion, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still have a place in T20I cricket and I cannot see why a Kohli or a Rohit cannot play T20I cricket. Kohli was in great form in the IPL, and both have a place in T20 cricket, if you ask me," Ganguly told in an interview.

Rohit and Virat have not played in the T20I format since the T20 World Cup semifinal against England in Australia in 2022. There have been mute talks of the end of the road in the T20I format for Rohit and Virat and have been rested more often.

The captaincy reign has been offered to Hardik Pandya who has done well since taking over the role. He led the Indian team to a series win against New Zealand and Sri Lanka before he got the better of Ireland last year.

"They just have to keep playing. They will have to keep performing in whatever chances they get. It happens all the time. Only 15 can be picked in the squad, and 11 can play. So, somebody has to miss out. I am pretty sure their time will come," he added.

ALSO READ | DDCA director Shyam Sharma provides latest update on Rishabh Pant's recovery Faith in youngsters On the horizon, India team selectors have shown faith in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma for the T20I series. They both will link up with the Indian side for the series and will like to get their debuts for the national side. India will start their West Indies tour on July 12 when they face the wounded Caribbean side in the first Test match in Barbados.

