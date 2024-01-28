IND vs USA Live Streaming, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs USA match live

IND vs USA Live Streaming, ICC U19 Word Cup 2024: The dominant force in the history of the Under-19 World Cup, India, the defending champions, are set to conclude their Group A campaign with a match against the United States team on Sunday (Jan 28) at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

India enters the game buoyed by convincing victories over Bangladesh and Ireland in their initial two group-stage encounters. In their tournament opener, India outclassed Bangladesh by a margin of 84 runs, displaying their prowess from the outset. Subsequently, they secured a commanding 201-run victory over Ireland earlier this week, further asserting their dominance in the competition.

In contrast, the United States team has faltered in their first two matches, failing to secure a victory. Despite their winless start, they aim to salvage their tournament with an unexpected triumph against the formidable Indian side.

IND vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024: How to watch the live-streaming of the India vs USA Under19 World Cup 2024 match?

The live-streaming of India vs USA Under19 World Cup 2024 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

IND vs USA, Live Telecast: Where to live-telecast the India vs USA Under19 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs USA Under19 World Cup 2024 match can be live-telecast on Star Sports Network.

IND vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024: Full squads of both teams

India Under-19: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

USA Under-19: Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, Rishi Ramesh (c), Utkarsh Srivastava, Ateendra Subramanian, Aryaman Suri. Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh

IND vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024: When is the India vs USA Under19 World Cup 2024 match?- Date

The India vs USA Under19 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Sunday (Jan 28).

IND vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024: Where the India vs USA Under19 World Cup 2024 match will be played?- Venue

The India vs USA Under19 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Manguang Oval Cricket Ground in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

IND vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024: When the India vs USA Under19 World Cup 2024 match will start?- Time

The India vs USA Under19 World Cup 2024 match is slated for 1:30 pm IST.

IND vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024: Match details

