IND vs SL T20 3rd Live for free: 3 ways to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Streaming for free in India
IND vs SL T20 3rd Live for free: The third match of the ongoing T20 series between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Saturday
IND vs SL T20 3rd Live for free: Sri Lanka on Thursday squared the three-match T20 series against India at 1-1 by defeating the hosts by 16 runs in Pune. The first match of the series was won by India by 2 runs. Now the stage is set for the third T20 match slated to be played on Saturday, January 7 at 7 PM in Rajkot. The team winning the match will win the series as well as it is the last match of the T20 series. After the T20 series is over, team India will play three-match ODI series with Sri Lanka starting on January 10. All details about the upcoming series between India and Sri Lanka, including the schedule and live-streaming/ broadcasting TV channels are given in the article.
India vs Sri Lanka series Livestream details, TV channel broadcast details
Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on DD Sports. You can watch IND vs SL match live for free in India using these three different ways:
JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch India vs Sri Lanka matches for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.
Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of India vs Sri Lanka matches. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.
Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.
Plans for Jio Prepaid Users
Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity
Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity
Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity
Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity
Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity
Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity
Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity
Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity
Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity
For Airtel Users-
Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity
Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity
Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity
For Vi Users-
Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity
Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity
India vs Sri Lanka series: Team India Squad for 3rd T20 match
India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.
When will the 3rd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka be played?- Time
The 3rd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on 7th January at 7PM IST.
Where will the 3rd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka be played- Venue
The 3rd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
How to watch the 3rd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka live on mobile and laptop?
The entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app.
India vs Sri Lanka series full schedule of T20 and ODI matches
Saturday, January 7: 3rd T20 match-At Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, at 7:00 PM IST
Tuesday, January 10: 1st ODI- At Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, at 2:00 PM IST
Thursday, January 12: 2nd ODI- At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, at 2:00 PM IST
Sunday, January 15: 3rd ODI- At Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, at 2:00 PM IST