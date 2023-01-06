IND vs SL T20 3rd Live for free: 3 ways to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Streaming for free in India

IND vs SL T20 3rd Live for free: Sri Lanka on Thursday squared the three-match T20 series against India at 1-1 by defeating the hosts by 16 runs in Pune. The first match of the series was won by India by 2 runs. Now the stage is set for the third T20 match slated to be played on Saturday, January 7 at 7 PM in Rajkot. The team winning the match will win the series as well as it is the last match of the T20 series. After the T20 series is over, team India will play three-match ODI series with Sri Lanka starting on January 10. All details about the upcoming series between India and Sri Lanka, including the schedule and live-streaming/ broadcasting TV channels are given in the article.

Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on DD Sports. You can watch IND vs SL match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch India vs Sri Lanka matches for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of India vs Sri Lanka matches. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

India vs Sri Lanka series: Team India Squad for 3rd T20 match

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

The 3rd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on 7th January at 7PM IST.

The 3rd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

The entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

India vs Sri Lanka series full schedule of T20 and ODI matches

Saturday, January 7: 3rd T20 match-At Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, at 7:00 PM IST

Tuesday, January 10: 1st ODI- At Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, at 2:00 PM IST

Thursday, January 12: 2nd ODI- At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, at 2:00 PM IST