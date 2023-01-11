IND vs SL 2nd ODI playing XI: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI preview, prediction, lineups, date, time, venue, live
IND vs SL 2nd ODI playing XI: The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will be played on Thursday in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens stadium. All details regarding the match, including playing Xi and the full squad are given in the article
IND vs SL 2nd ODI playing XI: After India's outstanding performance in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka on January 10th in Guwahati, the stage is set for the second ODI between the two teams on Thursday, January 12. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the match. At Eden Gardens, the average first-inning score is 245 and drops to 206 in the second. The pitch has recently been ranked among the best in terms of bat and ball balance. Seamers may get some help early in the innings, but the deck is a great batting surface overall. The article contains all of the information regarding the playing XI of both teams, along with their complete squads.
IND VS SL 2nd ODI match details
The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on 12 January, Thursday. The venue of the match is Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST. Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on DD Sports.
IND VS SL 2nd ODI playing XI
India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
India vs Sri Lanka ODI series squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana