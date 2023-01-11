IND vs SL 2nd ODI playing XI: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI preview, prediction, lineups, date, time, venue, live

IND vs SL 2nd ODI playing XI: After India's outstanding performance in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka on January 10th in Guwahati, the stage is set for the second ODI between the two teams on Thursday, January 12. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the match. At Eden Gardens, the average first-inning score is 245 and drops to 206 in the second. The pitch has recently been ranked among the best in terms of bat and ball balance. Seamers may get some help early in the innings, but the deck is a great batting surface overall. The article contains all of the information regarding the playing XI of both teams, along with their complete squads.