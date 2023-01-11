IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live streaming for free: watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live streaming in India for free

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live streaming for free: Following India’s terrific performance in the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka on 10th January in Guwahati, the stage is set for the second ODI clash between the two teams on Thursday, January 12. The venue of the match is Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The average first-inning score at Eden Gardens is 245 and drops to 206 in the second. In terms of bat and ball balance, the pitch has recently been among the best. Seamers may receive some assistance early in the innings, but the deck is a lovely batting wicket overall. All details regarding the live stream of the match are given in the article. Keep scrolling if you are interested to know how you can watch the match for free on your laptop or mobile.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Livestream details, TV channel broadcast details

Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on DD Sports. You can watch IND vs SL match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch India vs Sri Lanka matches for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of India vs Sri Lanka matches. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Where to Watch Live Streaming of the 2nd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka?

Fans will be able to watch the live broadcast of the 2nd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka on ​​Star Sports Network. Live streaming of all matches can be seen on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

When is the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on 12 January, Thursday.

Where will the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Kolkata.

When will the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka start?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss of the match at 1 pm IST.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

You can watch the 2nd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka on Star Sports Network channels in different languages.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI series squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah