IND vs SL 2023, 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka narrowly escape Axar Patel's late blitz to level series in Pune

Sri Lanka won the second T20I against India in Pune by 16 runs to level the series three-match series 1-1. Despite twin fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel, India failed to chase down 206 in Pune.

The Men in Blue decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Sri Lankan openers started off brilliantly with Pathum Nissanka hitting 33 while Kusal Mendis completing his half century in 30 balls. Though three quick wickets in the middle overs did pull back their game, the Lankans remained determined to put up a handsome total on the board.

While going after the spinners looked the like the best option on this pitch, the visitors struggled to sniff past Umran Malik, who picked up three wickets for 48 runs. With Dasun Shanaka on the crease, Sri Lanka knew something big is about to come.

Striking at 254.55, the right-handed batter smoked six sixes and two fours en-route to his 22-ball 56. Courtesy of his magnificent knock, Sri Lanka managed a whopping 206 for six in 20 overs.

India got off to a shaky start on the other hand losing four wickets inside the Powerplay including that of Hardik Pandya. Deepak Hooda soon followed as India looked in trouble with the scorecard reading 57 for five in 9.1 overs.

The pair of Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Axar Patel then began the rescue act. While SKY, as Surya’s fans often call him, was holding onto one end, Patel unleashed flurry of sixes, completing his fifty in 20 balls. As soon as it started to look like India could get there, Madushanka dismissed the dangerous Suryakumar on 51.

New comer Shivam Mavi also slammed a few sixes but that weren't enough as Sri Lanka narrowly escaped late blitz from India to win the second match by 16 runs. Axar Patel was the star with the bat in hand for India, hitting his career-best 65 off 31 balls, that included six sixes and three fours.