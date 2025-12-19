/IND vs SA, 5th T20I: Sanju Samson joins Kohli, Rohit, Rahul in elite list, becomes seventh Indian to achieve THIS milestone

Sanju Samson made a strong comeback to international cricket with an important achievement in T20s. In the fifth T20I between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the 31-year-old on Friday (Dec 19) completed 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. He became the seventh Indian player to reach this mark, joining Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Suresh Raina and KL Rahul in the elite list. Samson also reached another landmark, becoming the 14th Indian to score 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals. Ahead of the match, Sanju has scored 995 matches in 51 matches, at an average of 25.51 and a strike rate of 147.40. Interestingly, he reached both the milestones in style by hitting Marco Jansen for a six.

Indian batters with 8000 runs in T20s

Virat Kohli - 13,543 runs in 414 matches

Rohit Sharma - 12,248 runs in 463 matches

Shikhar Dhawan - 9,797 runs in 334 matches

Suryakumar Yadav - 8,970 runs in 345 matches

Suresh Raina - 8,654 runs in 336 matches

KL Rahul - 8,125 runs in 239 matches

Sanju Samson - 8000* in 319 matches

IND vs SA, 5th T20I

At the time of writing, India were 131 for three in 13 overs. Hardik Pandya (11) and Tilak Varma (39) were batting at the crease. Earlier, openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson gave India a solid start. Sharma scored 34 before being dismissed by Corbin Bosch, while Samson scored 37. Captain Suryakumar Yadav came in next but could only manage five runs before falling to Bosch.

For South Africa, Corbin Bosch was the standout bowler with two wickets for 27 runs in two overs. George Linde also took one wicket.