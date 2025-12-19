/IND VS SA, 5th T20I: Samson in but why Shubman Gill isn't playing?

Sanju Samson has finally been given a chance to prove himself to the team management and selectors, as he comes into the side in place of the struggling Shubman Gill for the fifth and final T20I match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday (Dec 19). Gill missed the match after picking up an injury ahead of the fourth T20I in Lucknow. This game marks Samson’s first T20I appearance since the tour of Australia, with Gill having been preferred for the first three matches of the series. In the ongoing series, Gill has scored only 32 runs, drawing criticism across social media for his poor form.

Why Gill isn't playing?

Shubman Gill suffered an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets ahead of the Lucknow T20I.

"Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on 16th December in Lucknow. After consulting a specialist and getting treatment with the BCCI medical team, he is improving but will be unavailable for selection for the final T20I in Ahmedabad," read the statement from BCCI.

What happened at the toss?

South African captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field first. They made only one change to their playing XI, bringing in George Linde in place of Anrich Nortje. India, on the other hand, made three changes, with Jasprit Bumrah replacing Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson coming in for Gill and Washington Sundar replacing Kuldeep Yadav.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Ottneil Baartman