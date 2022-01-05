Ind vs SA, 2nd Test: Tempers flare between Bumrah and Jansen during Day 3 of J'burg contest - WATCH

The third day's play in the second and penultimate Test between India and South Africa -- at The Wanderers, Johannesburg -- has been a topsy-turvy ride between the two sides. While India commenced the day by leading SA by 58 runs with 8 wickets in hand and looked to stretch the lead beyond the 200-run mark, a lot of action took place before India folded for 266; setting up a target of 240.

Rishabh Pant and Rassie van der Dussen got involved in a heated exchange before Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen also had a war of words and confrontation in the middle of the 22-yard cricket strip. When Bumrah came out to bat, Jansen applied the short-ball tactics versus India's stand-in vice-captain. Bumrah took on the short balls but failed to time them off Jansen.

After one of Jansen's short balls hit his shoulders, Bumrah dusted his shoulder to show no signs of pain. Jansen continued to use the same ploy versus the 28-year-old speedster as the two gave each other a stare, exchanged words and came storming towards each other in the middle of the pitch. The umpire finally interrupted and separated both the players. Here's the video of the heated altercation:

Bumrah managed to hit a huge six off Kagiso Rabada in the next over before falling to Lungi Ngidi (caught by Jansen) to depart for an entertaining 7. India finally folded for 266 with Hanuma Vihari unbeaten on 40.

With India setting a competitive 240-run target, the Proteas started on a good note and managed to reach 99 runs, for the loss of two wickets, after 30 overs in the run-chase. The match, thus, is evenly poised at The Wanderers, Johannesburg.