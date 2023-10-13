IND vs PAK tickets online: How to book World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan match tickets online, check here

IND vs PAK tickets online:India's and Pakistan's ICC World Cup 2023 ODI match is knocking at the doors on Saturday (Oct 14) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially made more tickets available for cricket fans for the India-Pakistan match as well as for India's clash against Bangladesh, which is scheduled to be held on October 19 in Pune.

This move comes after the previous match of the tournament in Chennai, which witnessed vacant seats in the stadium despite ticket booking platforms indicating that the match tickets were sold out. Grab your tickets for two highly anticipated upcoming India matches! 🙌



Tickets 🎟️ for #TeamIndia #CWC23 league matches against Pakistan & Bangladesh in Ahmedabad & Pune respectively go LIVE today!



8 PM IST onwards



Get them here https://t.co/AiyGQWxvV7 pic.twitter.com/ywegfZqfOI — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2023 × Tickets for both matches are available on the official website of ICC, https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com, they were also available on BookMyShow, the official ticket booking partner for the ICC.

ICC World Cup 2023 India vs Pak Match Tickets: Where are tickets available?

Tickets are available on the ICC official website and BookMyShow, the official ticket booking partner for the ICC.

What is the minimum cost of IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match tickets?

The price of the tickets was kept at a minimum of Rs 2,000.

How many tickets single person can buy?

According to Book My Show, a person can buy a maximum of four tickets. However, before buying tickets, you will have to register at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup.

How to book tickets for IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match:

1. Go to the official ICC ticketing page.

2. Filter matches by venue or team. Searching for the IND vs PAK World Cup match, find by selecting India or Pakistan or by clicking on Ahmedabad. The same goes for the India vs Bangladesh match.

3. After clicking the team or the venue, the page will redirect to BookMyShow which also happens to be the official ticketing partner of the ICC event. One can visit the BookMyShow home page go to the specific city and click on sports to find the fixture.

4. Click On Book Tickets once the sale resumes at 20:00 hours (IST) on October 11.

5. Complete the payment. Provide the postal address where tickets will be delivered as no e-tickets are being accepted.

6. An official confirmation will be received on the email address or Whatsapp number provided.

7. Tracking links of tickets will be generated to track the tickets which will be sent through courier.

Are tickets available at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad?

Indian-Pakistan World Cup match tickets will not be available at the Narendra Modi Stadium.