IND vs PAK live streaming: How to watch SAFF Championship 2023 matches Live Streaming on Fancode?

IND vs PAK live streaming - SAFF Championship 2023 : The South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 is scheduled to take place on June 21. The inaugural match of the SAFF Championship 2023 will be played between India and Pakistan. The Indian team is a part of Group A along with Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. The SAFF Championship 2023 is being hosted by India at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

This year, there are two new teams playing in the SAFF Championship - Lebanon and Kuwait. Despite not being SAFF nations they will be participating in the eight-team event after receiving a special invitation.

When is the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 starting?

All the matches of the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 will be played on June 21.

Where is the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 being held?

All the matches of the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 will be held in Bengaluru, India.

Where will IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 match be telecast?

SAFF Championship 2023, IND vs PAK live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.

Where can the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 be live-streamed?

The IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 will exclusively livestream on FanCode.

IND vs PAK- SAFF Championship 2023: Live-streaming details

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru