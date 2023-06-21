IND vs PAK live streaming: How to watch SAFF Championship 2023 matches Live Streaming on Fancode?
IND vs PAK live streaming - SAFF Championship 2023: India and Pakistan are set to play the first match of the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 on Wednesday, June 21. Here is how you can watch it on Fancode with its subscription plan.
IND vs PAK live streaming - SAFF Championship 2023: The South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 is scheduled to take place on June 21. The inaugural match of the SAFF Championship 2023 will be played between India and Pakistan. The Indian team is a part of Group A along with Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. The SAFF Championship 2023 is being hosted by India at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
This year, there are two new teams playing in the SAFF Championship - Lebanon and Kuwait. Despite not being SAFF nations they will be participating in the eight-team event after receiving a special invitation.
When is the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 starting?
All the matches of the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 will be played on June 21.
Where is the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 being held?
All the matches of the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 will be held in Bengaluru, India.
Where will IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 match be telecast?
SAFF Championship 2023, IND vs PAK live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.
Where can the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 be live-streamed?
The IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 will exclusively livestream on FanCode.
IND vs PAK- SAFF Championship 2023: Live-streaming details
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 7:30 pm IST
Live-streaming: Fancode app
IND vs PAK- SAFF Championship 2023: How to watch India vs Pakistan on Fancode
Users can log in via mobile number and OTP or via Google, and Facebook profiles. Fan Code Subscription is known as passes, which are available as monthly and yearly passes.
Fancode subscription plan-
Yearly subscription: Rs 699
Monthly subscription: Rs 199
SAFF Championship 2023: Groups
Group A: India, Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan
Group B: Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh
SAFF Championship 2023: Schedule for the Indian football team in IST
June 21, Wednesday: India vs Pakistan - 7:30 PM
June 24, Saturday: India vs Nepal - 7:30 PM
June 27, Tuesday: India vs Kuwait - 7:30 PM
Currently, seven countries compete with each other in this championship- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It is held every two years. Afghanistan joined SAFF in 2015 and left the association in 2015 to become a founding member of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).
The first SAFF Championship was kicked off in Lahore in 1993, evolving out of its forerunner, the South Asian Association of Regional Co-operation (SAARC) Gold Cup. Since its inception, the biennial competition has developed into a South
Asia's premier football tournament, promoting the regional development of the game.
India is the most successful team in the SAFF Championship, winning the tournament 8 times- 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021.