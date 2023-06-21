ugc_banner

IND vs PAK live streaming: How to watch SAFF Championship 2023 matches Live Streaming on Fancode?

Bengaluru Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Jun 21, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

This year, there are two new teams playing in the SAFF Championship - Lebanon and Kuwait. Despite not being SAFF nations they will be participating in the eight-team event after receiving a special invitation. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

IND vs PAK live streaming - SAFF Championship 2023: India and Pakistan are set to play the first match of the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 on Wednesday, June 21. Here is how you can watch it on Fancode with its subscription plan. 

IND vs PAK live streaming - SAFF Championship 2023: The South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 is scheduled to take place on June 21. The inaugural match of the SAFF Championship 2023 will be played between India and Pakistan. The Indian team is a part of Group A along with Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. The SAFF Championship 2023 is being hosted by India at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. 

This year, there are two new teams playing in the SAFF Championship - Lebanon and Kuwait. Despite not being SAFF nations they will be participating in the eight-team event after receiving a special invitation.

When is the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 starting?

All the matches of the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 will be played on June 21.

Where is the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 being held?

All the matches of the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 will be held in Bengaluru, India.

Where will IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 match be telecast?

SAFF Championship 2023, IND vs PAK live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.

Where can the IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 be live-streamed?

The IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 will exclusively livestream on FanCode.

 

IND vs PAK- SAFF Championship 2023: Live-streaming details

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 pm IST

Live-streaming: Fancode app 

IND vs PAK- SAFF Championship 2023: How to watch India vs Pakistan on Fancode

Users can log in via mobile number and OTP or via Google, and Facebook profiles. Fan Code Subscription is known as passes, which are available as monthly and yearly passes. 

Fancode subscription plan-

Yearly subscription: Rs 699

Monthly subscription: Rs 199 

SAFF Championship 2023: Groups

Group A: India, Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan

Group B: Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh

SAFF Championship 2023: Schedule for the Indian football team in IST

June 21, Wednesday: India vs Pakistan - 7:30 PM

June 24, Saturday: India vs Nepal - 7:30 PM

June 27, Tuesday: India vs Kuwait - 7:30 PM

SAFF Championship

Currently, seven countries compete with each other in this championship- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It is held every two years. Afghanistan joined SAFF in 2015 and left the association in 2015 to become a founding member of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA). 

The first SAFF Championship was kicked off in Lahore in 1993, evolving out of its forerunner, the South Asian Association of Regional Co-operation (SAARC) Gold Cup. Since its inception, the biennial competition has developed into a South

Asia's premier football tournament, promoting the regional development of the game.
India is the most successful team in the SAFF Championship, winning the tournament 8 times- 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021. 

RELATED

NFL: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation on assault charges

Australian great shares his take on 'Bazball'

'No idea....': Pat Cummins' epic response on 2019 Headingley loss after Australia conquer Edgbaston