IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: India and Pakistan will go head-to-head in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as the duo meet on Sunday (Feb 23). The contest will be played at the Dubai International Stadium with Pakistan searching for their first win of the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the key Champions Trophy 2025 contest between India and Pakistan here is all you need to know including squads, live streaming and other details.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday (Feb 23) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.