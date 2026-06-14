/Deepti Sharma picks historic five-for as India crush Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup

The Indian women’s cricket team has beaten Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener by 64 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday (Jun 14). The tournament favourites pulled off an incredible show to crush their arch-rivals in a lop-sided contest. Deepti Sharma put on a clinical show, picking up five wickets for just 10 runs in her overs to help India defend 171 in their tournament opener. India dismissed Pakistan for 106 in 17 overs.

In front of the highest attendance recorded in a Women’s T20 World Cup league game (18,814), Deepti ran through Pakistan’s batting unit to hand them an embarrassing defeat in their tournament opener.



“I am very thrilled, very grateful, and I like these kinds of wickets. All credit goes to the team. Hanuman Ji is great. I like the ICC tournaments; I started here, and today I am here as well. It was turning a bit, so I just bowled slower in the air and just believed in myself. I just bowled in the right areas,” the Player of the Match, Deepti, said after her record performance.



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Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first in this high-octane clash. After losing both openers for just 18 runs inside the fourth over, the Women in Blue found themselves in a tricky spot. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet then bailed the team out of trouble with a 91-run stand for the third wicket before Mandhana departed on a well-made 68.



Bharti Fulmali was the next to depart on just one. Pakistani captain Fatima Sana dismissed her counterpart on an almost run-a-ball 36. However, the turning point came when keeper-batter Richa Ghosh played a superb cameo of 34 in 17 balls, hitting a six and five fours, helping India put on a fighting 170 for six in the first innings.



Pakistan began strongly, with opener Muneeba Ali stitching a 38-run stand for the first wicket. Gull Feroza’s wicket started the turmoil for the Women in Green as they were folded for 106 after being at 75 for three at one stage.

