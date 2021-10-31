IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's match between India and New Zealand?

India will lock horns with New Zealand in their second Super 12 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 31). The Virat Kohli-led side will be itching to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a crushing ten-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener last week. The all-important clash is a must-win for Team India and will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

New Zealand too have had a similar start to the tournament as India. The Kane Williamson-led side also faced a defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their opening encounter and will be hopeful of returning to winning ways. Both India and New Zealand have played one game each so far in the T20 World Cup 2021 and are yet to open their win account.

Indian skipper Kohli confirmed all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fit and available to play. Pandya, who didn't bowl in the Pakistan game, was seen bowling in the nets ahead of the New Zealand encounter and it remains to be seen if will roll his arms in the game.

Many had questioned Hardik's spot in the playing XI owing to his poor fitness and lack of bowling, however, India are unlikely to drop him from the playing XI against New Zealand. Shardul Thakur might have to wait for his chance as senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also likely to retain his spot in the XI.

New Zealand batter Martin Guptill, who was injured while batting during the Pakistan game, has recovered and has been declared fit to take the field against India. It is expected to be a cracker of a contest between the two sides in Dubai on Sunday.

India have so far played two T20Is against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup and have finished on the losing side on both occasions. However, when it comes to the overall head-to-head record between the two sides in T20Is, India and New Zealand have both managed eight wins each in a total of 16 games between them.

India vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 prediction:

Team India head into the New Zealand clash as wounded tigers after losing to arch-rivals Pakistan by a huge margin. The Men in Blue will be eager to put out a statement with a comprehensive win and are likely to come out on top against New Zealand on Sunday.