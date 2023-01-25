IND vs NZ T20 series ticket online: Step by step process to book India vs New Zealand T20 series Ticket Online

IND v NZ T20 series ticket booking online: The young Indian team led by Hardik Pandya will get ready to take on the Kiwis in a three-match T20I series. With Hardik Pandya leading India's T20 playing XI, the T20 series will feature many new players. The excitement for the match in Ranchi is high, and tickets are selling like hotcakes. A maximum of 4 single or mixed-category tickets may be purchased by spectators. The stadium is only 7 KM away from Birsa Munda Airport, while Ranchi Cricket Ground is about 10 KM from the railroad station. Keep scrolling if you want to know how to book tickets for IND vs NZ T20 series matches online.

Follow these steps to buy tickets for IND vs NZ T20 series online from your mobile and laptop

The first T20 match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be held at Ranchi's JSCA stadium On January 27. Here is how you can book tickets online:

Go to the ticketing section of the BookMyShow app on your smartphone.

Search for the IND vs NZ 1st T20 match option by selecting "Event Tickets"

Upon opening that tab, select the "Buy Now" button.

Choose the type of ticket you want to buy before choosing a seat.

Fill out your address information so that the tickets may be delivered after you confirm your seat.

Finally, pay for the ticket with money from your Paytm account.

Two days before the match, the tickets will be delivered to the selected address.

The purchaser will get regular updates via email or SMS.

IND vs NZ T20 series tickets prices

WING – A: Lower Tier Rs.1300.00 Upper Tier Rs.1000.00

WING – B: Lower Tier Rs.1800.00 Upper Tier Rs.1400.00

WING – C: Lower Tier Rs.1300.00 Upper Tier Rs.1000.00

WING – D: Lower Tier Rs.1700.00 Spice Box Rs.1600.00

AMITABH CHOUDHARY PAVILION (North Pavilion)