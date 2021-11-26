IND vs NZ: 'He doesn't look like an opener' - Aakash Chopra shares ideal batting position for Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill missed the entire England Test series due to injury. However, he got the opening position back when Ajinkya Rahane-led India locked horns with New Zealand in the two-match Test series opener at Green Park, Kanpur on Thursday morning (November 25).

All eyes were on Gill who was making a comeback after injury. Nonetheless, the youngster didn't disappoint and took sometime before settling in to register his third Test half-century. While he was looking comfortable in the middle as his innings progressed, the 22-year-old departed for a well-made 52. After his knock, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra made heads turn by stating that he doesn't seem convinced with Gill as an opener.

Chopra made the comments while speaking on Star Sports, where he highlighted the flaws in Gill's technique despite his fifty in the opening day of the Kanpur Test.

Chopra stated, "Whenever I see him play, he doesn't look like a Test opener to me. The way he plays inside the line, the outside edge and inside edge are both exposed. But when he plays spin, he is tall and uses his feet well, uses the reach very well, his footwork is impeccable and his defense is also solid. The bat is always in front of the pad," the former Test player added. "In my opinion, he is a middle-order batter, he has been made to open. He has done well as an opener but his true color and form will be seen when he bats in the middle order."

Riding on Gill's 52, Shreyas Iyer's maiden ton and Ravindra Jadeja's 50, on debut, Ajinkya Rahane-led India posted 345 all-out in the first innings on Day 2, after electing to bat first. In reply, Kane Williamson-led NZ have started on a good note and will look to come close to India's total by the end of second day's play on Friday (November 26).