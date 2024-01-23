IND vs ENG Test Series 2024: Schedule, venues, squad, live-streaming details | All you need to know

IND vs ENG Test series 2024: India and England will square off in a five-match Test series starting on Thursday, January 25. After thrashing England by 3-0 in the recent T20I series, India will look forward to continuing the winning spree. The five-match Test series is expected to conclude on March 7 after matches at various locations in India- Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

The last time England won a test series in India was in 2012, under the captaincy of Alastair Cook. On the Indian side, it’s been 11 long seasons since it has tasted a series defeat at home in Test cricket.

Currently, England is placed in eighth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table with a pass percentage of 15 per cent, while India is in second position with a 54.16 pass percentage. The series will be an interesting watch, check all the details here:

India vs England Test Series 2024: Full Schedule

Check out the full schedule of the India vs England Test Series 2024 below.

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Thursday, 25 January at 9:30 am IST

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Friday, 02 February 9:30 am IST

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Thursday, 15 February 9:30 am IST

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Friday, 23 February 9:30 am IST

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Thursday, 7 March 9:30 am IST

India vs England Test Series 2024: Venues

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, commonly known as Uppal Stadium, is an international cricket stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. Generally, the wicket here is considered a flat track, which tends to slow down as the game progresses. This means that the spinners would enjoy bowling here than the pacers.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Historically, it is known for producing belters, where batsmen can play through the line on even-paced wickets. However, in recent times, spinners have made their mark.

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, also known as the Khandheri Cricket Stadium, is a cricket stadium in Rajkot, India. It is Gujarat's first solar-powered stadium. The pitch here is batting-friendly and in the two international matches that have been played at this venue, both remain high-scoring encounters.

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

JSCA International Stadium Complex is an international cricket stadium which comes under the Jharkhand State Cricket Association, located in Ranchi, Jharkhand. As it is a relatively big stadium, spinners tend to play a part on the ground. The track also offers the spinners grip and turn. On most occasions, 150 can turn out to be a competitive score on the ground.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is an international cricket stadium in Dharamshala hill station of Himachal Pradesh. Since the ground is located at a high altitude, the ball travels faster as well. In addition, the dew becomes a major factor in the evening if you're playing during the September-March period. That's the reason why teams prefer to chase at this venue.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Squad

India Test Squad: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

England Test Squad: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach

India vs England Test Series 2024: Live-streaming details

