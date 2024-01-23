Australian Open 2024: World number one Novak Djokovic storms into semifinals with win over Taylor Fritz

On Tuesday (Jan 23), world number one Novak Djokovic continued his merry run in the Australian Open as he went past American star Taylor Fritz, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, to enter the semifinals of the ongoing 2024 edition at Melbourne Park. With this, the Serbian became the first semifinalist in the men's singles at this edition.

The clash began on a promising note. Djokovic has already lost a few sets in this edition and was about to concede the opening set to Fritz but in the tiebreaker, he brought in all his experience to win 7-6 (7-3). In the following set, the 26-year-old Fritz gave him a tough run and won 6-4 with the game firmly in the balance. From thereon, Djokovic's dominance began as he controlled second half of the contest.

The Serbian looked in his elements and went past Fritz in the third set, winning 6-2, without dropping much sweat. The fourth and penultimate set saw Djokovic win 6-3 to proceed ahead in the competition.

Djokovic will face the winner of Italy's Jannik Sinner versus Andrey Rublev, in the second quarterfinal, in the semis on Thursday (Jan 25).

Other quarter-finals:

Q2: Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev

Q3: Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz

Q4: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev