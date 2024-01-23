Cummins reacts to Maxwell's hospitalisation after late-night party, all-rounder not under CA investigation

Australia captain Pat Cummins reacted to all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's hospitalisation after a late-night party at an Adelaide pub. The all-rounder got involved in an incident which involved alcohol when he attended a performance by former Aussie cricketer Brett Lee's band 'Six and Out' at the Governer Hindmarsh hotel. Reportedly, Maxwell lost consciousness backstage after the concert and required medical attention. Thus, he was taken to the hospital but discharged soon.

Now, Cummins reacted to the entire incident ahead of the second Test between Australia and West Indies at The Gabba. Speaking to the reporters, he said, "We're all adults, been part of night outings, you have got to make your own decisions. I suppose in this actual incident, he was obviously not on tour with the Australians, he was over there for a private event, he was not with the cricket team. So, it is a little bit different. Absolutely, any decision that you make, you have got to own it and be comfortable with it."

Also read: Cricket Australia investigating hospitalization incident involving Glenn Maxwell × Maxwell's manager Ben Tippett clarified that the all-rounder is not under investigation by Cricket Australia (CA) for the late-night party incident.

He told The Age, "Glenn is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. He was a bit sore and sorry on Saturday, but he's back in Melbourne and resumed training yesterday. He's not under investigation by Cricket Australia."

CA also released a statement saying that Maxwell's from Australia's ODI squad, for the WI series, has no relation to the late-party incident. The statement confirmed that the 35-year-old will return for the T20I series.

"Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information," a statement said. "It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time," it added.