IND vs ENG: Former selector makes bold statement for Team India, predicts to win series by THIS margin

Former India chief selector Chetan Sharma has made a bold statement for Team India as they prepare for the second Test match against England in Vizag. Sharma, who was the Indian men's team’s chief selector for two terms, thinks India can bounce back from their disappointing defeat to England in the opening Test. According to Sharma, India still have enough to win the series by a big margin as they enter the crucial stage of the series on Friday (Jan 2).

Sharma makes bold prediction

“No tension, we’ll make it 4-1. welcomed our guests, there’s no problem. Sometimes you make a mistake. I won’t call it a mistake, they played well,” Sharma said while speaking in a program in Delhi.

"Somewhere we lost the opening match, there's a phrase that the one who wins becomes a champion but it's not the case here. India have a lot of potential," added Sharma.

Leading by 190 runs after the first innings, England’s master class led by Pope saw them register an empathic 28-run win at the Rajiv Gandhi International. After bowling out England for 246 India scored 436 runs in the first innings and established a 190-run lead. However, Pope’s 196-run knock helped England post a lead of 230 runs which proved to be the difference-maker. Chasing 231, India were bowled out for 202 with Tom Hartley scalping seven wickets.

After the defeat India slipped to the fifth spot from the second and have two wins and two defeats along with a draw in their five matches of the WTC cycle. India have a win percentage of 43.33 and still have four matches remaining to play in the five-match Test series. England on the flip side are eighth with a win percentage of 29.16 from six matches. So far they have won three matches, lost two and drawn one match.