IND vs ENG 5th Test live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England last Test live on mobile, TV

IND vs ENG 5th Test: The India vs England five-match Test series is nearing its end, with Rohit Sharma & Co. holding a commanding 3-1 lead. The final Test between India and England is scheduled to begin on March 7 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

The series began with England securing victory in the opener in Hyderabad. However, India bounced back impressively, clinching a 106-run win over England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. They followed this up with a historic 434-run victory in the third Test in Rajkot, marking India's largest-ever winning margin in Tests in terms of runs.

India sealed the series with an unassailable 3-1 lead after defeating England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Predicted playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep.

England (ENG): Zac Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

IND vs ENG 5th Test: When is the India vs England 5th Test match?- Date

The India vs England 5th Test match will be played on March 7.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: When will India vs England 5th Test match start?- Time

The India vs England 5th Test match will start at 9:30 am IST.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Where will India vs England 5th Test match take place?- Venue

The India vs England 5th Test match will take place at the iconic HPCA stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Where to watch the Live Streaming of India vs England 5th Test?

The India vs England 5th Test will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs England 5th Test?

The India vs England 5th Test will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Full squads

India Test Squad: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

England Test Squad: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach