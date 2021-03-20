IND vs ENG, 5th T20I- Ishan Kishan in? KL Rahul out?: Predicted XI for India vs England

Virat Kohli's Team India are set to lock horns with Eoin Morgan's England in the series finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams are tied up 2-2 and will be getting their best playing XI on the field to seal the deal. Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock in the fourth T20I will cement his place for the fifth game. Ishan Kishan, who missed the fourth T20I due to a groin injury, will be expected to return for this clash.

KL Rahul has not been in form, he entered the double digits in the previous match so he is likely to be rested for the fifth match.

India's pacers did a brilliant job in the last match and ensured their win against England. Washington Sundar struggled to perform in the match but is still expected to feature in the match. Rahul Chahar could again find a place in the playing XI.

India's possible XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul/Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar.

England, on the other hand, could drop Dawid Malan as the batsman has failed to perform in the series and Sam Billings can be brought in his place.

England's possible XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

Squads:

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan