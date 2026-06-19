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IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett's ton help England beat India by 27 runs, win series 2-1

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 24:05 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 24:27 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett's ton help England beat India by 27 runs, win series 2-1

England players celebrate the fall of a wicket Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Ben Duckett's record 141 powered England to a 27-run win over India in the third ODI at the Lord's, sealing the series with a record 387/3

England sealed the three-match ODI series 2-1 with a 27-run win over India in the third and final match at Lord's on Sunday, powered by Ben Duckett's record-breaking 141. Duckett's knock became the highest individual score in a men's ODI at Lord's, eclipsing Vivian Richards' 138 for the West Indies in the 1979 World Cup final against England.

England posted a formidable 387/3, the highest ODI total at Lord's, surpassing their previous record of 334-4 against India in the inaugural 1975 World Cup. India mounted a spirited chase of 388, with Rohit Sharma scoring a brilliant 138. He shared partnerships of 147 with captain Shubman Gill (77) and 113 with Virat Kohli (74), keeping the visitors in contention.

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However, India's hopes faded when Jacob Bethell bowled Sharma with the score at 260/2. Facing an escalating required run rate, the innings lost momentum, and Sam Curran claimed 4/75 as India finished on 360/7. After losing the series opener in Birmingham, England bounced back with victories in Cardiff and London to clinch the series.

Brief Scores:

England: 387/3 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 141, Jacob Bethell 91, Joe Root 74*) beat India: 360/7 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 138, Shubman Gill 77, Virat Kohli 74; Sam Curran 4-75)

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Result: England won by 27 runs.

Series: England won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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