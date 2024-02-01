IND vs ENG 2nd Test Tickets Online: How to book tickets online for India vs England 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Tickets Online: Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, will host the second Test between India and England. The five-day match will commence on 2 February 2024.

The stadium, which has a seating capacity of 29,000, has witnessed India's triumph in its previous two Test matches, against England in 2016 and South Africa in 2019. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is eager to recreate the same electrifying atmosphere. It has announced several initiatives to encourage spectators.

To begin with, 2000 free tickets will be distributed to school and college students, who can show their valid ID cards and claim their passes at the K Stand to cheer on their favourite players.

That's not all, over 2500 tickets will be reserved each day for local cricketers playing in the five districts around Vizag.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: How to book India vs England Test Series tickets

Here's a step-by-step guide to book tickets for the upcoming India vs England 2nd Test match from 2-6 February 2024.

STEP 1: Go to www.insider.in

STEP 2: Change your location to Visakhapatnam on the website.

STEP 3: Under trending events, you'll find the link to book tickets for "IDFC FIRST Bank Series 2nd Test: India vs England, Visakhapatnam." Click on it and you will get direct to another page.

STEP 4: If you wish to buy the tickets, click "Buy Now."

STEP 5: Select your preferred date between 2-6 February 2024.

Note: If you wish to buy the ticket for more than one day, buy the tickets separately. For instance, the ticket for 2 February will not be applicable on the other days. If you want to purchase tickets for all five days, buy the Season Ticket.

STEP 6: After selecting the dates, click on "BOOK."

STEP 7: Select your preferred seat or filter seats by price. You can get the tickets for India vs England 2nd Test starting at ₹100.

STEP 8: Select the number of seats you want to buy. One person can buy up to ten tickets.

STEP 9: Click on "Buy."

STEP 10: If you haven't logged in on the Insider app/website yet, do it by entering your email or using Paytm.

Enter your pickup details. You can get the directions to the venue on this website. Then click on "CONTINUE."

STEP 12: Review your order summary and ticket details.

STEP 13: After reviewing and entering the details, pay for the tickets using online payment methods. You'll receive the tickets on your email.