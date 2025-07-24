/IND vs ENG 2025: Will Rishabh Pant bat in Manchester Test? Here's what rule says

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has suffered a toe fracture following getting hit on his right foot by Chris Woakes’ Yorker on day one of the Manchester Test against England. The latest reports suggest that the team doctors have advised him to rest for six to eight weeks, potentially ruling him out of this Test and the remainder of the series. Although the degree of his injury is unlikely to allow him to return to the field at Old Trafford, let’s address the bigger question: would he bat in this Test despite his latest setback?

The ICC rule states that any player, out with illness, injury or an unavoidable cause, is entitled to resume innings; however, they can only return to the crease after the fall of a wicket.

According to the ICC Playing Conditions, Pant will be eligible to bat again. Section 25.4 states, “A batter may retire at any time during his innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring.



“If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his innings,” it continues.

What happens in Rishabh’s case?



Strengthening India’s first-inning stance alongside Sai Sudharsan on day one, Pant tried hitting Woakes’ Yorker for a reverse-sweep, only for him to miss that delivery that crushed his toe. Although an inside edge saved him from getting trapped in front of the wickets, it failed to prevent him from returning to the medical room for the second time in this series.



It is to be noted that Pant suffered a finger injury during the Lord’s Test, with spare gloveman Dhruv Jurel keeping wickets across both innings; however, Pant batted during that Test.



Meanwhile, in this case now, the Indian team management, in consultation with the BCCI’s medical team, will determine whether Pant should bat with his fractured toe in this match or not. He certainly will not keep wickets, with Jurel to fill in for him.



The latest reports have also suggested that India will add Ishan Kishan as his cover for the fifth and final Test at the Kia Oval.

