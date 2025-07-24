/IND vs ENG, 4th Test: ‘This game needs Pant,' Ex-England captain prays for Rishabh’s speedy recovery

Rishabh Pant suffered a brutal foot injury late on day one of the fourth Test against England in Manchester, leaving the Indian Team sweating over his chances of continuing in the remainder of this match and series. Although his swollen right foot looks unlikely to allow him to take any part in this ongoing Test, former England captain-turned-broadcaster Nasser Hussain prays for his speedy recovery, saying, ‘This game needs him.' Speaking on Sky Sports after the first day’s play, Hussain said Pant’s injury is a terrible blow to India and their chances of making a comeback in this series, but also had a message for the attacking gloveman.

“It has been India’s day – except for the injury to Pant. That is a big blow, and it will be interesting what we hear overnight about that. Hopefully, he is okay. This game needs Pant, and the series has been blessed by having him in it,” Hussain said of Pant’s injury. “Both sets of fans cheered him today when he came out to bat.”

More from English cricketers on Pant



Pant is an attacking batter, a Test cricket superstar and a nightmare for the opposition. Having broken several records thus far in this series, Pant was on course to add more to his tally in the fourth Test, as he looked in ominous touch. Despite him just recovering in time from a finger injury he suffered during the Lord’s match, Pant took the attack to the opposition.

While batting on 37, he tried a reverse lap off Chris Woakes, only to miss it (as he inside-edged it) for the ball to hit on his right foot, as he screamed in pain, leaving the fans and everyone in attendance worried about it. He tried standing on his feet but looked in utter agony before a golf cart took him off the field.



Stuart Broad, who faced Pant on his previous tours to England, said, “Pant has been wonderful to watch and commentate on. He's wonderful for world cricket, and we hope he recovers. The medical staff will be icing that swelling all night, and hopefully it's just a bruise and he can come out to bat.”

