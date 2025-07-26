/IND vs ENG 2025: Ben Stokes joins elite list, becomes fourth English player to achieve THIS feat, check details

The England Test captain Ben Stokes smashed his 14th Test hundred against India in Manchester. In this century, he broke his two-year drought of a three-figure score in Tests.
In the ongoing Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester, the English captain Ben Stokes scored his 14th Test century on Saturday (Jul 26). With this century, Stokes joins the elite list of England players, becoming the fourth from the country to score a century and take five wickets in the same match. The others to achieve this milestone are Tony Greig, Ian Botham and Gus Atkinson. Among them, only Botham has done it more than once (five times).
Earlier in the Test match, Stokes had taken five wickets for 72 runs in India’s first innings, his first five-wicket haul in seven years. He then followed it up with a brilliant century (141) in England’s first innings, helping his team to gain a massive 331-run lead against India.
During this innings, Stokes also crossed his 7,000 Test runs and became the 13th player for England to go past 7,000 Test runs.
In the ongoing Test, England has a 311-run lead after wrapping up India on 358 in the first innings. For India, Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful bowler, returning with four important wickets.
For the home side, captain Ben Stokes ended his two-year wait for a Test century by scoring his 14th hundred early on Day 4 at Old Trafford.