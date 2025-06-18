/IND vs ENG: Pant confirms Gill will bat at number 4 in Headingly Test but acknowledges 'there will be a gap'

India Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has confirmed that newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill will bat at number four in the first Test against England which starts Friday (Jun 20). Gill, who started his career as an opener, shifted to number three to take over Chesteshwar Pujara's spot later on. He will now have to fill big shoes of Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket earlier last month.

"I think there is still discussion going on, who is going to play 3. But definitely 4 and 5 are fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at number 4 and I'm going to stick to number 5 as of now. And rest, we are going to keep on discussing about that," said Pant two days out from the first Test as reported by ICC.

This is the first time in more than a decade that India will be playing without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin - all of whom retired following India's tour of Australia (BGT 2024/25). Pant acknowledged India's inexperience but added that it's an opportunity as well.

"Obviously, it's a new start for us, big people have left. Yes, there will be a gap, but at the same time, it's an opportunity for us to build a new culture from here or take a culture forward from there, just adding to it,” said Pant.

“I think being in a great frame of mind, helping the new players to learn and improve themselves in overseas conditions and sharing knowledge with each other, having that care and love in the dressing room for each other — that is something we are looking forward to do," he added.