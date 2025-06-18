/IND vs ENG: Only four specialist bowlers in playing XI as England ask for 'hit through the line' pitch for Headingley Test

England have asked for a rather batting-friendly surface to 'hit through the line' in the first Test against India which begins on Friday (Jun 20) at Headingley in Leeds. The revelation, two days out of the Test, was made by the official who oversees the grounds in Leeds. The request by England reflected in their playing XI as well which they named on Wednesday (Jun 18) and have only four specialist bowlers to go with all-rounder Ben Stokes.

“They (England) just want to have a good surface so it’s true, really, so we can hit through the line of the ball. That’s really what they’re looking for,” Richard Robsinon, head of grounds at Leeds, reported cricket news outlet ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read - Biggest flop as India Test skipper in England? Dhoni lost more matches than Kohli, Dravid and Ganguly combined

As for England's playing XI, Zak Crawley is set to open alongside Ben Duckett with Ollie Pope to follow at number 3. Joe Root will bat at two down followed by England's white-ball skipper Harry Brook at five.

Skipper Stokes at number six and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith at number seven complete England's batting line-up. Chris Woakes, who is more than handy with the bat, is at number eight with Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir to follow.

England will be hopeful to getting the early advantage in five-Test series as India haven't won at the venue (Headingley) since winning under Sourav Ganguly in 2002.

India, playing under new skipper Shubman Gill, have a lot to ponder on as they usher into a new area without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin. It also remains to be seen if Jasprit Bumrah, who'd play partial role in the series owing to workload management, makes it to the playing XI.

The inexperience of the Indian batting line-up is so massive that England batter Joe Root has more Test hundreds than the entire current India squad combined.